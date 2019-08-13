PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Since PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 113 1.78 N/A 4.97 23.62 Gulf Resources Inc. 1 100.48 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PPG Industries Inc. and Gulf Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1% Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that PPG Industries Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gulf Resources Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PPG Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Gulf Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.9 and has 34.9 Quick Ratio. Gulf Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PPG Industries Inc. and Gulf Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Gulf Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PPG Industries Inc. has an average price target of $114.4, and a 0.46% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of PPG Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.8% of Gulf Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PPG Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83% Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Gulf Resources Inc.

Summary

PPG Industries Inc. beats Gulf Resources Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.