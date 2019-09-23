PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

We will be comparing the differences between PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 114 1.87 N/A 4.97 23.62 Ferro Corporation 15 0.62 N/A 0.83 17.73

Table 1 demonstrates PPG Industries Inc. and Ferro Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ferro Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PPG Industries Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. PPG Industries Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ferro Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PPG Industries Inc. and Ferro Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1% Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

PPG Industries Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ferro Corporation on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PPG Industries Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Ferro Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Ferro Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PPG Industries Inc. and Ferro Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

PPG Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.35% and an $123.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ferro Corporation is $18.67, which is potential 56.89% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ferro Corporation is looking more favorable than PPG Industries Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82% of PPG Industries Inc. shares and 0% of Ferro Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of PPG Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Ferro Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83% Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. has 14.83% stronger performance while Ferro Corporation has -6.06% weaker performance.

Summary

PPG Industries Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Ferro Corporation.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.