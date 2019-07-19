PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 111 1.82 N/A 5.33 21.01 Albemarle Corporation 77 2.28 N/A 6.23 11.17

Table 1 highlights PPG Industries Inc. and Albemarle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Albemarle Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PPG Industries Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. PPG Industries Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Albemarle Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PPG Industries Inc. and Albemarle Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 7.8% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

PPG Industries Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Albemarle Corporation has a 1.57 beta which is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PPG Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albemarle Corporation are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Albemarle Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PPG Industries Inc. and Albemarle Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Albemarle Corporation 0 4 4 2.50

PPG Industries Inc. has an average price target of $111.4, and a -4.79% downside potential. On the other hand, Albemarle Corporation’s potential upside is 37.67% and its consensus price target is $100.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Albemarle Corporation seems more appealing than PPG Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.4% of PPG Industries Inc. shares and 99.3% of Albemarle Corporation shares. PPG Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Albemarle Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -1.82% -3.89% 3.75% 3.93% 8.71% 9.5% Albemarle Corporation -4.13% -15.41% -14.87% -32.04% -29.89% -9.72%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats PPG Industries Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.