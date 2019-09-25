PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Trades at $116.23 After Triangle; BROWNIES MARINE GROUP (BWMG) Shorts Increased By 5050%

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) formed triangle with $105.77 target or 9.00% below today’s $116.23 share price. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has $27.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $116.23. About 1.14M shares traded or 1.03% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

BROWNIES MARINE GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:BWMG) had an increase of 5050% in short interest. BWMG’s SI was 20,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5050% from 400 shares previously. With 68,600 avg volume, 0 days are for BROWNIES MARINE GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:BWMG)’s short sellers to cover BWMG’s short positions. The stock increased 8.67% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0163. About 102,000 shares traded or 391.31% up from the average. Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BWMG) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BrownieÂ’s Marine Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, designs, tests, makes, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht based scuba air compressor and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.25 million. The companyÂ’s BrownieÂ’s Third Lung product category includes hookah systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s BrownieÂ’s Tankfill product category comprises scuba tank fill systems for on-board yacht use under the Yacht-Pro brand; diving packages and dive training solutions for yachts; nitrox systems, which allows yacht owners to fill tanks on board; and Yacht-Pro compressor systems.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 17.94 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.04% above currents $116.23 stock price. PPG Industries had 10 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9.