PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Contrasting side by side

As Specialty Chemicals companies, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 113 1.68 N/A 4.97 23.62 Venator Materials PLC 5 0.11 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights PPG Industries Inc. and Venator Materials PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1% Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3%

Liquidity

PPG Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Venator Materials PLC’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Venator Materials PLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PPG Industries Inc. and Venator Materials PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33

PPG Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.75% and an $114.4 average price target. On the other hand, Venator Materials PLC’s potential upside is 109.30% and its average price target is $4.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Venator Materials PLC is looking more favorable than PPG Industries Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PPG Industries Inc. and Venator Materials PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82% and 45.6%. 0.1% are PPG Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Venator Materials PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83% Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. has 14.83% stronger performance while Venator Materials PLC has -8.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors PPG Industries Inc. beats Venator Materials PLC.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.