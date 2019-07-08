PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Comparing side by side

Both PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 110 1.83 N/A 5.33 21.01 Sensient Technologies Corporation 66 2.30 N/A 3.34 21.07

Table 1 demonstrates PPG Industries Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sensient Technologies Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PPG Industries Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. PPG Industries Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 7.8% Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

PPG Industries Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. In other hand, Sensient Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PPG Industries Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, Sensient Technologies Corporation has 4.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PPG Industries Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The downside potential is -4.71% for PPG Industries Inc. with consensus target price of $112.4. Sensient Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus target price and a -4.96% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PPG Industries Inc. seems more appealing than Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PPG Industries Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.4% and 0%. 0.1% are PPG Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -1.82% -3.89% 3.75% 3.93% 8.71% 9.5% Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.46% 2.76% 11.88% 6.66% 2.92% 26.12%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Sensient Technologies Corporation

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors PPG Industries Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.