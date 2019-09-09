PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Comparison side by side

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 113 1.74 N/A 4.97 23.62 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.80 N/A 1.42 9.44

Table 1 highlights PPG Industries Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kronos Worldwide Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PPG Industries Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. PPG Industries Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Kronos Worldwide Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has PPG Industries Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1% Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

PPG Industries Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kronos Worldwide Inc. has beta of 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PPG Industries Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PPG Industries Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 2 2.40 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

PPG Industries Inc. has a 0.85% upside potential and a consensus price target of $117.5. Competitively Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 29.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kronos Worldwide Inc. is looking more favorable than PPG Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82% of PPG Industries Inc. shares and 20.9% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of PPG Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kronos Worldwide Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83% Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors PPG Industries Inc. beats Kronos Worldwide Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.