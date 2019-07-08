PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PPG Industries Inc. has 82.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PPG Industries Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PPG Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 26.90% 7.80% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PPG Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. N/A 110 21.01 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

PPG Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PPG Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

$112.4 is the average target price of PPG Industries Inc., with a potential downside of -3.94%. The rivals have a potential upside of 30.56%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that PPG Industries Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PPG Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -1.82% -3.89% 3.75% 3.93% 8.71% 9.5% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. has weaker performance than PPG Industries Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PPG Industries Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, PPG Industries Inc.’s rivals have 3.79 and 3.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. PPG Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PPG Industries Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that PPG Industries Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PPG Industries Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PPG Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PPG Industries Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors PPG Industries Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.