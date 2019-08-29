PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Comparing side by side

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPG Industries Inc. 113 1.73 N/A 4.97 23.62 Cabot Corporation 44 0.68 N/A 3.69 12.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PPG Industries Inc. and Cabot Corporation. Cabot Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than PPG Industries Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. PPG Industries Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cabot Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PPG Industries Inc. and Cabot Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1% Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta means PPG Industries Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cabot Corporation’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PPG Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cabot Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. PPG Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PPG Industries Inc. and Cabot Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of PPG Industries Inc. is $114.4, with potential upside of 3.47%. Meanwhile, Cabot Corporation’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 2.48%. The data provided earlier shows that PPG Industries Inc. appears more favorable than Cabot Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of PPG Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of Cabot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are PPG Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83% Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15%

For the past year PPG Industries Inc. was more bullish than Cabot Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors PPG Industries Inc. beats Cabot Corporation.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.