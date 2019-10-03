PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Analysts See $1.62 EPS; Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Has 4.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $1.62 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.72% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. PPG’s profit would be $382.79 million giving it 17.66 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, PPG Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -12.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 1.08M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc (PSF) investors sentiment increased to 4.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.05, from 2.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 17 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 sold and decreased their positions in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.54 million shares, up from 743,127 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $357.64 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 18,948 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. for 30,425 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 32,850 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.06% invested in the company for 6,765 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.05% in the stock. Old National Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,450 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 7.73% above currents $114.41 stock price. PPG Industries had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

