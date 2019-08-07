Ppg Industries Com Stk (PPG) Holder Zebra Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; As Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) Valuation Were Volatile, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Cut Its Position by $374,739

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 16,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 45,931 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 62,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 30,201 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 3,453 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 104,946 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.31% or 45,931 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 2,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 80,901 shares. Private Trust Commerce Na has 10,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,753 shares. Creative Planning has 46,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 58,683 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc holds 9,212 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 1,520 shares. 483 were reported by Whittier Trust. New York-based John G Ullman Associates has invested 0.17% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 249,141 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated reported 45,658 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 250 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,820 activity. BIRZER H KEVIN had bought 100 shares worth $2,379.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $393.89 million for 17.02 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 7,296 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 917,104 shares stake. Colony Grp Limited Company has 3,234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Orca Mngmt Limited has 3,471 shares. Two Sigma Lc accumulated 1,816 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Commerce Financial Bank owns 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 25,887 shares. James Investment Research holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 400 shares. Cordasco Networks reported 600 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tradition Limited Company reported 3,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 21,394 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 0.03% or 27,407 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 12,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 45,893 shares. 31,857 were accumulated by Janney Capital Ltd Liability Company.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares to 35,460 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG).