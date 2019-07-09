Ppg Industries Com (PPG) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Boosted Its Stake by $324,352; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Sasco Capital Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 174,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 633,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.58M, down from 808,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 1.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,726 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, up from 3,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $115.66. About 652,667 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.85M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

