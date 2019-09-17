Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Value Rose While Natixis Has Decreased Its Position; Fundsmith Llp Has Upped Waters (WAT) Stake

Natixis decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 45,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 53,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, down from 98,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 1.00 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 87,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 5.11 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $231.52. About 475,225 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 159,048 shares to 198,497 shares, valued at $31.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 78,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Axalta to buy UAE firm as it eyes expansion in Middle East – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GLIDDEN Paint Doesn’t Announce a 2020 Color of the Year – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Services Platform Launches to Connect Painters With Multi-Property Commercial Businesses – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Selected for DOE Partnership to Speed Development, Testing of Adhesives for Lightweight Vehicles – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.80 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Management reported 2,171 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 24,393 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Company reported 143 shares. Saturna Capital reported 406,813 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 5,470 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp has 2,000 shares. Strategic Fin Inc has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 270 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc invested in 49,845 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 26,872 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,635 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Lc accumulated 2,811 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 472,001 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Davy Asset Ltd has 0.08% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 369 shares. 94,876 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Management Lc. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has 3,445 shares. 43,119 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. Clean Yield Gru holds 1,460 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability holds 3,821 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Res, a California-based fund reported 807,398 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation has 327,043 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.05% stake. First Manhattan Com owns 47,286 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.