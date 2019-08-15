Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Rose While Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised by $673,456 Its Position; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Decreased Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $435,564

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 565,135 shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 220.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 6,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 8,740 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, up from 2,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 568,954 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 42,984 shares to 369,017 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,017 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares to 90,072 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).