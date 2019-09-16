Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Price Rose While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bangor Savings Bank Trimmed Position by $459,392

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 4,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 25,798 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 30,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 67.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,158 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 3,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 1.12M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Etf Tr Liberty (FTSD) by 66,148 shares to 74,586 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhan Shrt Ma (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings accumulated 199,132 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 14,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 110 shares. 12,287 were reported by Advisory Serv Network Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 8,812 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 116,104 shares. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 0.01% or 46,255 shares. 143 were reported by Duncker Streett And. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 863 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% or 210,356 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.11% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5.07 million shares. Us State Bank De holds 0.12% or 361,042 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) owns 6,087 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 443 shares. 1,557 are owned by Huntington State Bank. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3.48 million are held by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp. Bamco accumulated 59,506 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.24% or 487,746 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 3,750 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 260 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.31M shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Exchange Capital Management holds 0.32% or 6,099 shares. Numerixs Invest owns 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,975 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 2.68% or 75,702 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 7,646 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 12,236 shares to 404,872 shares, valued at $31.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 30,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond.