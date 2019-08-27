Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake Has Increased by National Pension Service; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Lifted Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding by $424,656

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 7,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 135,053 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 127,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 194,207 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10

National Pension Service increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 300,847 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 289,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.16. About 403,914 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 29,567 shares to 36,849 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 23,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,153 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 1,211 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has 5,821 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,146 shares. Maltese Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.39% or 94,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested in 452,528 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Argent Tru has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 36,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 15,322 shares. Northern Trust owns 739,842 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 223 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 245 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP owns 1,200 shares. Fsi Group Llc reported 4.15% stake. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 165,017 shares.

