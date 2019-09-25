Ppg Inds (PPG) Shares Rose While Trian Fund Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $203.91 Million; Jag Capital Management Has Lowered Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Holding as Valuation Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 23,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,739 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, down from 47,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 3.82M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 4.22 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.08 million, down from 5.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 285,962 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 18.02 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.