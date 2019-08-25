Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Westpac Banking Cut Its Stake; Walt Disney (DIS) Holding Maintained by Perigon Wealth Management Llc

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 59.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 103,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 71,727 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10B, down from 175,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 821,950 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 16.44 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank reported 105,372 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 31,423 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 39,609 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bragg Financial Inc has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Birch Hill Advisors invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 0.11% or 4,068 shares. 6,144 were reported by Liberty Mngmt. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 3,525 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mondrian Inv stated it has 581,631 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 109,845 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 257 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited holds 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 1,816 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 11,140 shares to 28,360 shares, valued at $8.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 169,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,268 shares to 8,479 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess) by 4,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,907 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Management has invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Mngmt reported 0.52% stake. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 44,759 were reported by Hartford Fin Mgmt Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parnassus Investments Ca holds 3.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7.11M shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 4,082 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.33M shares. 819,291 were reported by Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 6,847 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 7,613 are held by Gradient Invests Llc. Richard C Young Company Ltd stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,235 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ftb has 68,629 shares.