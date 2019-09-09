Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Trian Fund Management LP Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Griffin Asset Management Raised Medtronic (MDT) Holding by $539,448

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 42,947 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 37,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc. (PPG) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The hedge fund held 5.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675.26M, down from 7.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,169 are held by Kanawha Mgmt Ltd. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 15,983 shares. Cim holds 0.12% or 3,709 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.13% or 37,957 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Lc accumulated 188,871 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 16,160 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.51% or 144,000 shares. 18,971 were reported by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has invested 2.39% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 3.34M shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 38,260 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.39 million shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership reported 66,379 shares stake.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares to 29,542 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,087 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 3.70 million shares or 2.48% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Smithfield Tru holds 125,300 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.07% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.14% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bartlett Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,403 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 120,652 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Peoples Services Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 557,821 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 31,172 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% or 435,867 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,000 shares.