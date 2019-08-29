Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Decreased Its Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Crow Point Partners Lifted Holding

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 5.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 256,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.86 million, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 329,066 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.05 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 2.43M shares to 12.93M shares, valued at $2.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 8,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).