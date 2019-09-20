Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trimmed Holding; Css Has Lowered Its Vmware (Call) (VMW) Position by $835,000

Css Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (Call) (VMW) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $151.38. About 398,054 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 4,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 21,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.04. About 631,155 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru reported 9,396 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers holds 0.22% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 5,945 shares. 1,785 are owned by Boys Arnold And. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp reported 1.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Holderness Co holds 0.1% or 1,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 3,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Planning accumulated 2,672 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Adams Natural Resources Fund has 0.56% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Amg Natl Savings Bank reported 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5,533 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,588 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Services Platform Launches to Connect Painters With Multi-Property Commercial Businesses – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG adhesives partnership for lightweight vehicles – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Axalta – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $386.84 million for 18.52 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6,501 shares to 36,153 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 94,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware commences Carbon Black tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VMware Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SEMG, PVTL, FCSC and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Pivotal Software After VMware Acquisition Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “VMware’s Stock Looks Undervalued Given Strong Revenue Growth From Hybrid Cloud Offerings – Forbes” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Invest Advsrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 75,874 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 2,585 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 131 shares. State Street invested in 0.02% or 1.99 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 17,974 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc owns 5,131 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 10,237 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt owns 7,148 shares. Burney has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.08% or 750 shares. Johnson Fin Grp holds 0% or 100 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Kbc Nv stated it has 157,039 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).