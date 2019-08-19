Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Lifted Its Position by $383,152; As Fti Consulting (FCN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $369,664

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 4,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.35% . The hedge fund held 11,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, down from 15,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fti Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.63. About 226,699 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 35.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 03/05/2018 – FTI Consulting Projects Online Ad Spending to Reach $123 Billion by 2021; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – Evolver Inc. Joins Ringtail® as a Technology Partner; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Rev $497.8M; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises FTI Outlook To Stable From Neg; ‘BB+’ Rtg Afrmd; 12/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Kelly Nickerson Recognized as a 2018 Rising Star of the Profession by Consulting Magazine; 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 3,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 56,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 52,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 575,488 shares to 97,981 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 22,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,587 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc reported 1,456 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 3,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Security Tru holds 28,012 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. South State Corp holds 5,927 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 689 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc invested in 12,956 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 12,500 shares. 115,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.01% or 4,136 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt has 0.16% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold FCN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 35.95 million shares or 2.13% less from 36.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs reported 713,840 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 50,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 29,333 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.29% or 230,288 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 134,074 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) or 503,070 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability owns 10,265 shares. Teton Inc reported 9,668 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership has 1,147 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 652 shares or 0% of the stock. 599,637 are held by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Ifrah Financial Svcs reported 5,848 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 30,891 shares to 155,815 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

