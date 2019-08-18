Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised Its Position by $673,456 as Share Value Rose; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co LTD (TSM) Holding by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Declined

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 220.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 6,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 8,740 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, up from 2,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd (TSM) by 97.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 855 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 39,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.