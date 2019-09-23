Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Holding by $857,240; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $467,160

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.72. About 1.15 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 268,912 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39 million, down from 276,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 151,398 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth accumulated 715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 30 shares. 112,702 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. State Street Corp holds 0.47% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 46.74M shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 18,566 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 936,230 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan owns 1.39% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,267 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,333 shares. Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 14,193 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Montana-based Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 62,188 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 117,964 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 649 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% or 210,356 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Lc has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 4,267 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 3,666 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Mgmt stated it has 3.68 million shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Bennicas And Associates Inc owns 1,882 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Trian Fund LP invested in 4.22 million shares or 5.2% of the stock. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Btim Corporation reported 426,445 shares. Boston Prns reported 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 11,101 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Verity Verity Ltd has 37,955 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling owns 0.05% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,445 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 229,192 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,313 shares to 245,941 shares, valued at $49.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 75,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

