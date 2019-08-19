Ppg Inds (PPG) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Upped Its Stake; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose While Global Thematic Partners Cut Its Position by $41.13 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.23M, down from 7.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 07/05/2018 – ICICI’s Bad-Loan Ratio Is Highest Among Top India Lenders (Video); 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 03/04/2018 – Times of India: Explain ‘funds from Mauritius’, income tax department tells ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG completes acquisition of Dexmet – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG to Acquire Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 88,092 shares to 540,169 shares, valued at $103.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 34,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 of the Best Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Stock Jumps 6.1% as Q1 Earnings Increase – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks That Are Under $10 – Investorplace.com” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD, BA, VALE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.