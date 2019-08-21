Ppg Inds (PPG) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Its Position by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Embraer S A (ERJ) Position Upped by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 761,816 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 332,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 853,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 520,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 835,220 shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 17/04/2018 – Embraer S.A. Announces Material Fact; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER EMBR3.SA COMMERCIAL CEO SEES “REAL AND ADVANCED” OPPORTUNITIES FOR FURTHER E2 JET SALES AS FIRST JET IS DELIVERED; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q18; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS NELSON SALGADO TO TAKE OVER AS CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CFO JOSE ANTONIO FILIPPO STEPPING DOWN -FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Asset One Ltd invested in 112,424 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 3,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 750 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management has invested 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Webster Comml Bank N A owns 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 800 shares. First Personal Svcs owns 811 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 8,740 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 760 shares in its portfolio. 7,783 were reported by Amica Mutual Co. City Holdg invested in 0.02% or 646 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 125 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,631 shares. Sequoia Ltd Com holds 2,587 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 19,018 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Trilantic, Yellow Wood, Dr. Scholl’s, Bayer, Arsenal Capital, Huron Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG completes Dexmet buy – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 15, 2019.