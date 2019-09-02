Ppg Inds (PPG) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.30 Million; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Netflix Com (NFLX) Stake by $1.85 Million as Shares Declined

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 83,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 276,302 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19M, down from 359,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 762,503 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 12,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 167,074 shares to 691,338 shares, valued at $38.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 78,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $376.71M for 17.10 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.