PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)

Both PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

Table 1 highlights PPDAI Group Inc. and Weidai Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Weidai Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PPDAI Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PPDAI Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PPDAI Group Inc. and Weidai Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares and 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 49.72% are Weidai Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. has 7.78% stronger performance while Weidai Ltd. has -11.45% weaker performance.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.