PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.77 3.00 Synchrony Financial 31 2.91 N/A 4.47 7.79

In table 1 we can see PPDAI Group Inc. and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PPDAI Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 22.3% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 22.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PPDAI Group Inc. and Synchrony Financial are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 3 2.75

Synchrony Financial on the other hand boasts of a $38 average target price and a 6.95% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Synchrony Financial are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Synchrony Financial shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -4.5% 1.34% 44.41% -6.03% -22.97% 47.22% Synchrony Financial 3.08% 5.8% 13.29% 26.21% 2.71% 48.59%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. has weaker performance than Synchrony Financial

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats PPDAI Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.