PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 FirstCash Inc. 95 2.34 N/A 3.56 28.29

In table 1 we can see PPDAI Group Inc. and FirstCash Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FirstCash Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PPDAI Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PPDAI Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares and 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. shares. About 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than FirstCash Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors FirstCash Inc. beats PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.