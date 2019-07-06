PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.77 3.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 4.15 N/A 8.77 8.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PPDAI Group Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. PPDAI Group Inc. is presently more affordable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PPDAI Group Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 22.3% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PPDAI Group Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has an average target price of $86, with potential upside of 17.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares and 74.7% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -4.5% 1.34% 44.41% -6.03% -22.97% 47.22% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -6.49% -3.08% 4.34% 1.09% -17.4% 21.29%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. was more bullish than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats PPDAI Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.