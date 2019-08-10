PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -1.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see PPDAI Group Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PPDAI Group Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CPI Card Group Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CPI Card Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PPDAI Group Inc. beats CPI Card Group Inc.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.