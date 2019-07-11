PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) Reaches $4.51 After 6.00% Up Move; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shorts Raised By 11.2%

The stock of PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.56% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.505. About 940,893 shares traded. PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) has declined 22.97% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PPDF News: 15/05/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC – CUMULATIVE REGISTERED USERS REACHED 71.4 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $0.2155; 29/05/2018 – PPDAI Group Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2018; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI Group 4Q Loss/Shr 89.4c; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI Group Inc. Announces Up To US$60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB 4.004 BLN; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.1789; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC – PLANS TO FUND REPURCHASES OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE OR FUTURE CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 21/03/2018 – RPT-PPDAI GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.1789; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI Group 1Q Rev $150.5MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.34B company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $4.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PPDF worth $80.40 million more.

Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) had an increase of 11.2% in short interest. PDCE’s SI was 6.45 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.2% from 5.80 million shares previously. With 1.35M avg volume, 5 days are for Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s short sellers to cover PDCE’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.11% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 931,795 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. PPDF’s profit will be $68.41M for 4.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PPDAI Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. It has a 22.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $276,685 activity. Lauck Lance sold $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, May 10 the insider Ellis Mark E bought $373,000. $51,315 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was sold by Crisafio Anthony J.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

