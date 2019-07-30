PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) Reaches $3.83 After 5.00% Down Move; Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Sentiment Is 1.15

The stock of PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 619,001 shares traded. PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) has declined 22.97% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PPDF News: 15/05/2018 – PPDAI Group 1Q Net $69.8M; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP 231.2 PCT; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI Group Inc. Announces Up To US$60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI Group 4Q Loss $77.9M; 21/03/2018 PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N SEES FY 2017 REVENUE RMB 4.004 BLN; 29/05/2018 – PPDAI Group Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2018; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.1789; 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED REVENUE UP 231.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $0.2155; 21/03/2018 – RPT-PPDAI GROUP INC – CUMULATIVE REGISTERED USERS REACHED 65.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.14 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $3.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PPDF worth $56.95 million less.

Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 30 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 26 reduced and sold stakes in Republic First Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 27.95 million shares, up from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Republic First Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. It has a 19.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

More notable recent PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPDAI: Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPDAI Has Hidden Issues – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPDAI Group +6.1% on better-than-expected Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why PPDAI Group Stock Skyrocketed 38.1% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 344,368 shares traded or 164.62% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking services and products to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. The company has market cap of $259.49 million. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services.

Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 13.75% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. for 3.54 million shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 434,515 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.17 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 460,937 shares.