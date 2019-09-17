PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) Reaches $3.60 After 9.00% Down Move; Insteel Industries (IIIN) Shorts Lowered By 21.52%

The stock of PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $3.595. About 1.22 million shares traded. PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) has declined 17.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PPDF News: 21/03/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP 231.2 PCT; 27/04/2018 – PPDAI Group Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $0.2155; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI Group 1Q Net $69.8M; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI Group 4Q Loss $77.9M; 21/03/2018 – RPT-PPDAI GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.1789; 29/05/2018 – PPDAI Group Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2018; 21/03/2018 PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N SEES FY 2017 REVENUE RMB 4.004 BLN; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI Group 1Q EPS 21.55c; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI Group 4Q Loss/Shr 89.4cThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.07 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $3.27 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PPDF worth $96.21M less.

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) had a decrease of 21.52% in short interest. IIIN’s SI was 588,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.52% from 750,400 shares previously. With 132,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s short sellers to cover IIIN’s short positions. The SI to Insteel Industries Inc’s float is 3.23%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 72,768 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Insteel Industries, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.34 million shares or 3.26% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ranger Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 28,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 26,262 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation accumulated 0% or 13,451 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1,001 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ntwk has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 3,478 shares. Bruce And Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 190,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 34,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,825 are held by Amer Fin Grp Inc Inc Inc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 7,247 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 16,300 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. Ruth Jon M bought $19,921 worth of stock or 1,100 shares. On Monday, April 22 THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought $89,300 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 5,000 shares.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company has market cap of $434.74 million. The firm markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). It has a 25.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.