PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 MoneyGram International Inc. 3 0.20 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates PPDAI Group Inc. and MoneyGram International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PPDAI Group Inc. and MoneyGram International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, MoneyGram International Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential downside is -17.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PPDAI Group Inc. and MoneyGram International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 82.1% respectively. About 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.8% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. was less bullish than MoneyGram International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PPDAI Group Inc. beats MoneyGram International Inc.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.