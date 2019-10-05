PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Comparing side by side

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 17.82 81.47M 1.89 2.06 LendingClub Corporation 14 11.24 84.13M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PPDAI Group Inc. and LendingClub Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PPDAI Group Inc. and LendingClub Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 2,290,348,879.71% 49.3% 21.7% LendingClub Corporation 613,192,419.83% -13.5% -3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PPDAI Group Inc. and LendingClub Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of LendingClub Corporation is $11, which is potential -5.34% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PPDAI Group Inc. and LendingClub Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 85.9%. Insiders owned 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of LendingClub Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LendingClub Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors PPDAI Group Inc. beats LendingClub Corporation.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.