PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PPDAI Group Inc. has 17.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PPDAI Group Inc. has 0.93% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PPDAI Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.30% 21.70% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PPDAI Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. N/A 4 2.06 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

PPDAI Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PPDAI Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

The potential upside of the competitors is 126.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PPDAI Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

PPDAI Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PPDAI Group Inc.’s rivals beat PPDAI Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.