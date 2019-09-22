PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Comparing side by side

Both PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 Hexindai Inc. 3 5.37 N/A 0.06 37.05

Table 1 demonstrates PPDAI Group Inc. and Hexindai Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hexindai Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. PPDAI Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexindai Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares and 4.3% of Hexindai Inc. shares. About 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. has 7.78% stronger performance while Hexindai Inc. has -9.6% weaker performance.

Summary

PPDAI Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Hexindai Inc.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.