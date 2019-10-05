PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Comparison side by side

As Credit Services companies, PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 17.82 81.47M 1.89 2.06 Enova International Inc. 23 0.00 30.43M 1.91 14.10

In table 1 we can see PPDAI Group Inc. and Enova International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enova International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. PPDAI Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Enova International Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PPDAI Group Inc. and Enova International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 2,292,733,719.82% 49.3% 21.7% Enova International Inc. 131,050,818.26% 19.8% 5.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PPDAI Group Inc. and Enova International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 97.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Enova International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. was less bullish than Enova International Inc.

Summary

Enova International Inc. beats PPDAI Group Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.