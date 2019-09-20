PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) Contrasting side by side

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.43 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see PPDAI Group Inc. and China Rapid Finance Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PPDAI Group Inc. and China Rapid Finance Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PPDAI Group Inc. and China Rapid Finance Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 10%. Insiders held roughly 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. has 7.78% stronger performance while China Rapid Finance Limited has -57.84% weaker performance.

Summary

PPDAI Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors China Rapid Finance Limited.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.