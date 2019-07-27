PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $105.30 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 900,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 1.00 million shares with $117.94 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts expect PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. PPDF’s profit would be $68.42 million giving it 4.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, PPDAI Group Inc.’s analysts see -32.35% EPS growth. It closed at $3.96 lastly. It is up 22.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PPDF News: 15/05/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC – CUMULATIVE REGISTERED USERS REACHED 71.4 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – RPT-PPDAI GROUP INC – CUMULATIVE REGISTERED USERS REACHED 65.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – PPDAI Group Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in May 2018; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.1789; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI Group 1Q Rev $150.5M; 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB 4.004 BLN; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI Group 4Q Rev $138.2M; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI GROUP INC PPDF.N – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $0.2155; 21/03/2018 – PPDAI Group 4Q Loss/Shr 89.4c; 15/05/2018 – PPDAI Group 1Q Net $69.8M

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. It has a 19.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s services and products include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

More notable recent PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid PPDAI Group’s (NYSE:PPDF) 15% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPDAI: Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Viad Corp (VVI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPDAI Has Hidden Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon & Payne invested 6.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Pa has 2.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Multi holds 111,700 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 4.98% or 27,645 shares. Moreover, Burns J W And Ny has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 178,459 shares. Tt Interest invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 32,808 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,445 shares. Saratoga Research And Inv invested in 576,337 shares or 4.64% of the stock. Glovista Lc reported 3,600 shares. The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 16.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 7,222 shares. M&R Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 78,586 shares.