Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 1.98M 0.17 20.47 Zuora Inc. 15 0.00 78.45M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 54,040,776.22% 0% 0% Zuora Inc. 530,425,963.49% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Zuora Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.5% respectively. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Zuora Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Zuora Inc. has weaker performance than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

Zuora Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.