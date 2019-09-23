Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.39 N/A 0.17 20.47 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.67 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 demonstrates Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SPS Commerce Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1 and 1. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of SPS Commerce Inc. is $78.33, which is potential 61.44% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares and 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. Insiders owned 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance while SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.