Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.21 N/A 0.17 20.47 Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.23 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Rapid7 Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Rapid7 Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Rapid7 Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.29 average target price and a 14.45% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.9% respectively. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 73.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Rapid7 Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.