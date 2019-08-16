Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.23 N/A 0.17 20.47 Everbridge Inc. 79 15.75 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Everbridge Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Everbridge Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Everbridge Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Everbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Everbridge Inc. is $88.25, which is potential 9.37% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Everbridge Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.38%. About 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Everbridge Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance while Everbridge Inc. has 80.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.