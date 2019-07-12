Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|4
|1.41
|N/A
|0.43
|11.38
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|1
|0.17
|N/A
|-0.89
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.14% respectively. Insiders owned 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|-7.58%
|-9.63%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|4.17%
|-5.21%
|-17.36%
|-31.03%
|-54.75%
|53.85%
For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.