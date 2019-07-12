Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.41 N/A 0.43 11.38 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.17 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.14% respectively. Insiders owned 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06% Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.