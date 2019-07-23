Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Contrasting side by side

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.38 N/A 0.43 11.38 Shopify Inc. 230 31.97 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Shopify Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 12.6 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65

Competitively the average price target of Shopify Inc. is $309.28, which is potential -7.74% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06% Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.