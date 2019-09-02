Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Comparison side by side

Since Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.26 N/A 0.17 20.47 Lyft Inc. 60 4.86 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Lyft Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Lyft Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Lyft Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Competitively the average price target of Lyft Inc. is $74.36, which is potential 51.85% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Lyft Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.2%. Insiders owned 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has weaker performance than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Lyft Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.