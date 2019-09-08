Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.50 N/A 0.17 20.47 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.63 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Finjan Holdings Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.5%. Insiders held roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.